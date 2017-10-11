New minibusses are available in the Experimental Provinces.

The carrier exhibited the first 21 large minibusses that said it would change the current commuter vans from Bangkok to the province.

Transport Company’s board chairman Maj Gen Suraphol Tapananond said the 7-metre long minibusses will be first put on service from Bangkok to destinations in the provinces within a distance of no more than 300 kilometers.

All these new minibusses have passed all specification requirement test and have been registered by the Transport Company, he said. He said pool bus operators will first put on services the new minibusses from Bangkok to Buddhamonthon and Ratchaburi on October 11.

They will replace the current commuter vans which have been in use for over 10 years, he said. Meanwhile, the Transport Company will first rent 55 new minibusses to run on its routes to destinations in the provinces, possibly in November. The renting process is expected to be finished in two months.

The minibus is eight million baht costlier than the commuter van, but operators saw it worthy to invest as it will have longer working service. Operators are asking the ministry for a longer concession of up to 40 years. For operators of commuter vans, they are also seeking permission for extension of service to 14 years from 10 years Source: Thai PBS