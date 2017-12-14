NetDragon Websoft launches Thai education community
NetDragon Websoft, a Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed company, has opened Elernity Thailand, a subsidiary that will focus on integrating data analytics with both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for the education market.
The company says it will “create the largest ecosystem education community consisting of students, parents and teachers”.
NetDragon is a leading international creator of Internet communities based on gaming and education and based in Fuzhou in China’s Fujian Province.
Simon Leung, vice chairman of NetDragon and chairman of Elernity, said: “We have deep expertise in building online communities, especially in the areas of gaming and education.
“We are combining our knowledge and experience in online gaming and education, and transferring such expertise in building online communities in other countries, including Thailand, where we have seen the potential because the availability of high-speed Internet and student-centric learning approaches are driving the demand of interactive classrooms.
“We are focusing on integrating data analytics with both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) for the education market.” Source: Asia Nation