Net Idol Apologises for Pink Nipple Slip

By Humans
Follow up with the live clip on air earlier of Pattayan Net Idol accidentally showing off one of her pink nipple and breast during the product review and has been criticised over the social media.

Latest update at 15.00 hrs on 11th October 2016 Ms. Nattra Kruaysap, 30 years (Aka Joy), the product owner brand “Enjoy” and Ms. Manusya Yaowarat, 28 years (Aka Flooksri Maneedeng), Pattayan Net Idol and product reviewer apologized to the public and social media at Central Pattaya Beach, Pattaya, Chonburi

Ms. Nattra who has over 300,000 followers said she asked Ms. Flooksri to review her product and she was there at the scene too. During the review she saw Ms. Flooksri accidentally revealed her nipple which was not appropriate so she would like to apologize to the public.

Ms. Manusya said that she did not mean for this to happen, she thought she could hide the camera angle and carried on with the review. She also would like to apologize to the viewers and would not let this happen again.

Report by Pattaya One News Team

 

  • Boob watch

    Not sure if those boobs are bolt ons or natural but they certainly grab your attention the pink nipple flash was good marketing hope the business and product sales go up.

  • Rob

    I prefer the brown ones myself! 😉

    • Torstein

      They’re talking about nipples, not kn0bs.

  • only U

    what the hell is the product?

  • Sam

    FYI…Believe it or not, pink nipples are a sign of beauty to Asian women. It’s part of the white skin fetish the most of them have. I really don’t care about nipple color, if they are part of a nice rack. Many pharmacies will carry a product that will bleach brown nipples to be pink. That’s the way of the world in Asia.

