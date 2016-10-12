Net Idol Apologises for Pink Nipple Slip

Follow up with the live clip on air earlier of Pattayan Net Idol accidentally showing off one of her pink nipple and breast during the product review and has been criticised over the social media.

Latest update at 15.00 hrs on 11th October 2016 Ms. Nattra Kruaysap, 30 years (Aka Joy), the product owner brand “Enjoy” and Ms. Manusya Yaowarat, 28 years (Aka Flooksri Maneedeng), Pattayan Net Idol and product reviewer apologized to the public and social media at Central Pattaya Beach, Pattaya, Chonburi

Ms. Nattra who has over 300,000 followers said she asked Ms. Flooksri to review her product and she was there at the scene too. During the review she saw Ms. Flooksri accidentally revealed her nipple which was not appropriate so she would like to apologize to the public.

Ms. Manusya said that she did not mean for this to happen, she thought she could hide the camera angle and carried on with the review. She also would like to apologize to the viewers and would not let this happen again.

Report by Pattaya One News Team