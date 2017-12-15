Negative result physical assaults on cadet Pakapong
The Royal Thai Armed Forces’ probe panel on the suspicious death of Pakapong Tanyakan, the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School student, found no physical assaults on the cadet and confirmed that he died from sudden heart failure.
ACM Chawarat Marungruang, chairman of the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ probe panel on the death of Pakapong, held a press conference today (Dec 15) to reveal the probe result.
Key findings of the panel are:
1) No physical assaults on Pakapong.
2) Confirmed Phramongkutklao Hospital’s autopsy report that Pakapong died from sudden heart failure.
3) A broken rib caused by CPR which lasted for about four hours. Source: Thai PBS