Narathiwat bomb attack One ranger killed, another injured

Monday morning, Suspected Muslim insurgents detonated a roadside bomb to ambush a team of rangers in Narathiwat, killing one of them and injuring another.

The attack occurred in Ban Kayao Madi village in Tambon South Bareh in Bacho district. The slain ranger was identified as Anan Wichienthong and the injured as Yutthana Thongyen. The injured was rushed to Bacho Hospital. Source: Nation