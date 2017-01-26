Gin Festival heading to the streets of Bangkok

We’re happy to announce that everyone’s favorite juniper-laced spirit will star in its own dedicated festival, East Imperial Gin Jubilee.

That’s right, ladies, gentlemen and gin lovers. The celebration of all things gin is coming to Bangkok for the first time ever on Jan. 31 – Feb. 4, 2017 and it’s happening city-wide.

East Imperial is collaborating with craft spirits importer, educator and producer Bootleggers Trading Co., and East Imperial local distributor Smiling Mad Dog, and media partner Bangkok Coconuts to present the first annual Bangkok Gin Jubilee.

Tens of thousands of G&T’s have already been enjoyed across Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Phnom Penh and Singapore. And now it’s our turn for a tipple!

The gin festival will bring together some of the world’s hottest gins, the region’s top bars and most talented bartenders. Get ready to rub elbows and clink glasses with gin aficionados and impassioned imbibers as you experience authentic gin culture and modern interpretations of the classic G&T.

Just some of the highlights: your favorite watering holes like Junker & Bar, Bunker, Tep Bar and lots more will be serving up creative cocktails for the city-wide “Best Gin and Tonic” competition. Plus, there will be an Instagram competition, culinary pairings, masterclasses, workshops and guest bartenders creating unique gin-tastic drinks.

Gin-erally speaking, it’s going to be amazing.

Best of all? You can join the crew of Coconauts on the Coconuts Bangkok Gin Ramble on Feb. 1. Lucky winners will get an immersive gin and tonic experience around some of Bangkok’s best bars. Stay tuned for more info!

The legendary Gin Lane street party will close the festival with pop up bars and gin brands at Quaint on Feb. 4. The “Best Gin & Tonic” and “Best Ginstagram” winner will also be announced there. The Gin Lane party is free for all to attend, so take the opportunity to try out some of the competing bars’ gin creations for just THB200 per drink.

Bangkok Participating Bars and Bartenders

Each participating bar will compete to create Bangkok’s Best Gin & Tonic using East Imperial Burma Tonic with a partner gin brand. The rest of the recipe is up to the creative (gin and) juices of the individual bartender!

80/20 Restaurant & Bar – Thanavut Kosolwongse (John) (Fords Gin)

Backstage Cocktail Bar – Ronnaporn (Neung) Kanivichaporn (Fords Gin)

Bamboo Bar – Jamie Rhind (Sipsmith)

Bronx – Hideyuki Saito (The Botanist)

Bunker – Kiattikoon Auengkum (Hendrick’s)

Cielo Sky Bar – Tommy Suwan (Grandma Jinn’s)

Crying Thaiger – Kin Mekunwattana (Citadelle)

Hyde & Seek – Chanond Purananda (Iron Balls)

Junker and Bar – Passapong Phetpradit (Bombay Sapphire)

Mikys – Michele Montauti (The Botanist)

Morimoto – Nont Ketumarn (Citadelle)

Osito | Unique Spanish – Mr. Top Patimaprakorn (Iron Balls)

Sorrento Sathorn – Pongpak Sudthipongse (Hendrick’s)

Tep Bar – Pitchayapong Joongklang (Tum) (Grandma Jinn’s)

Track 17 – Anupol Kariwal (Sipsmith)

Teens of Thailand – Nontawat Kaewsod (Bombay Sapphire)

Vesper Bar – Jatupol Somanee (Grandma Jinn’s)

Best Ginstagram Post – How to Vote

To vote for your favorite Gin & Tonic, just follow East Imperial on Instagram and post a picture of your favorite bar’s Gin & Tonic and tag East Imperial. Be sure to add the bar’s name to the post and use the official hashtag: #GinJubilee2017. The “Best Ginstagram” post of Bangkok jubilee will be selected by the jubilee panel, and the winner will receive a three-day trip to Singapore in March 2017 to take part in the Singapore Cocktail Festival.

Gin Partners

All the gin-tastic names will be there: Hendrick’s, Bombay Sapphire and Dodd’s, as well as boutique brands like Citadelle, Death’s Door, Sipsmith, St. George, Fords Gin and The Botanist. Unique to the Bangkok jubilee are Grandma Jinn’s and Iron Balls Gin, artisan gins crafted in the heart of Thailand.

Bangkok Gin Jubilee Schedule of Events

A week with Gin Jubilee

Date: Monday – Friday, 30 January – 3 February

Time: 8.00pm – 12.00am

Venue: Vesper

Gin Partner: Grandma Jinn’s

Entry: Free, 300 THB ++ Gin & Tonics

Savor an exclusive concoction using Grandma Jinn’s by Hamit, Vesper’s talented bartender. To make a reservation, please contact +66 02 235 3777 or choti@vesperbar.co

Fords Gin & East Imperial Tonic Bespoke Night!

Date: Tuesday, 31 January

Time: 7.00pm – 2.00am

Venue: Backstage Bar

Gin Partner: Fords Gin

Entry: Free, Gin & Tonics at a Special Price

Come experience the master of alchemy, potions and concoctions at Backstage bar.

Morimoto Gin & Tonic Combo

Date: Tuesday – Thursday, 31 January – 2 February

Time: 6.00pm – 11.00pm

Venue: Morimoto

Gin Partner: Citadelle Gin

Entry: Free, Gin & Tonics at a Special Price

Morimoto’s colourful concoction is designed to captivate the jubilations within this Gin Jubilee with their very own version of the Gin & Tonic using Citadelle Gin and East Imperial Tonics. Pair your cocktail with Morimoto’s special Rock Shrimp Tempura dressed in a spicy kochujan sauce to be garnished with some endives.

Gin & Tonic paired with Mediterranean Lamb Burger Promotion

Date: Tuesday – Friday, 31 January – 3 February

Time: 5.00pm – 11.00pm

Venue: Crying Thaiger

Gin Partner: Citadelle Gin

Entry: Free, Gin & Tonics at a Special Price

Crying Thaiger will be pairing their Mediterranean Lamb Burger with a special G & T to bring you a truly refreshing experience.

Coconuts Bangkok Gin Ramble (Stay tuned for more info!)

Date: Wednesday, 1 February

Time: 7.00pm – 9.00pm

Venue: Crying Thaiger, Backstage, Track 17 and Bronx Bar (Thonglor)

Gin Partner: Numerous!!

Entry: Selected Coconuts Bangkok readers

10 lucky Coconuts Bangkok readers will be taken on an exclusive bar tour around some of Bangkok’s best bars for an immersive Gin & Tonic experience. The Gin Ramble will be hosted by local Gin Jubilee partners Smiling Mad Dog and Bootleggers Trading Co. Stay tuned to Coconuts to learn how to enter!

Gin & Tonic Masterclass

Date: Wednesday, 1 February

Time: 7.00pm – 8.00pm

Venue: 80/20 Restaurant & Bar

Gin Partner: Fords Gin

Entry: Free, gin & Tonics at a Special Price

Ever wonder what makes a Gin & Tonic great? Is it the spirit or is it just the right amount of fizz and refined bubbles in the tonics? Or is the magic in that slice of citrus that elevates the cocktail and holds it all together? Come find out at 80/20!

Osito’s Gin Workshop

Date: Wednesday, 1 February

Time: 7.00pm – 8.00pm

Venue: Osito | Unique Spanish

Gin Partner: Iron Balls Gin

Entry: Free, RSVP, Gin & Tonics at a Special Price

Try Osito’s Gin & Tonic rendition and get a chance to bartend with instructions and guidance from their own mixologist “Mr. Top,” and a special guest appearance by “Carson Quinn,” the internationally acclaimed mixologist and brand ambassador for Bangkok’s Iron Balls Gin which is distilled in Ekkamai. To RSVP please call 02-651-4399 or email to marketing@elositobkk.com.

The Hendrick’s Experience

Date: Wednesday, 1 February

Time: 7.00pm – 11.00pm

Venue: Villa Di Sorrento (Sathorn 10)

Gin Partner: Hendrick’s Gin

Entry: Free, RSVP, Gin & Tonics at a Special Price

Spend an evening with Hendrick’s Brand Ambassador, Tasha Lu, as she creates an authentic Hendrick’s experience with East Imperial’s Tonic Water. The event will feature a DIY Hendrick’s Gin & Tonic and Sorrento’s signature East Garden Gin & Tonic. To make a reservation contact 02-234-9933 or email sorrentosathorn@gmail.com.

Teens of 28HKS “Yoma & Ash”

Date: Wednesday, 1 February

Time: 8.00 pm – 1.00am

Venue: Teens of Thailand

Gin Partner: Bombay Sapphire Gin

Entry: Free, Gin & Tonics at a Special Price

Yoma & Ashwin, the two talented bartenders from Singapore’s 28 HongKong Street, will join forces for one exciting night of gin-spiration.

Sipsmith Masterclass & Workshop

Date: Thursday, 2 February

Time: 2.00pm – 4.00pm

Venue: Bamboo bar

Gin Partner: Sipsmith Gin

Entry: RSVP, 800 THB per pax

The Bamboo Bar will welcome Minway Chi, Founder of Bootleggers Trading Co., as he hosts a Masterclass on Sipsmith Gin. Minway will take participants through the history of gin and the raise of Sipsmith, now a global bramnd. After the Masterclass, guests will be given the chance to put their new knowledge to the test to create their own perfect G&T. RSVP to mobkk-restaurants@mohg.com.

Gin Jubilee with Carson Quinn & Chanond Purananda

Date: Thursday, 2 February

Time: 7.30pm – 10.30pm

Venue: Hyde & Seek Gastrobar

Gin Partner: Iron Balls Gin

Entry: RSVP, 295 THB Net Gin & Tonics & 500 THB Net with Food Pairing Set

Join Hyde & Seek and The Iron Balls Distillery Keeper and Brand Ambassador, Carson Quinn to experience the Special Cocktail “The East Maritime,” plus an “orgasmic culinary pairing”. (We’ll have what they’re having!) For reservations contact 021685152 or email play@hydeandseek.com.

Gin Night & Modern Twist on the Esarn Culture

Date: Thursday, 2 February

Time: 7.30pm – 11.00pm

Venue: Tep Bar

Gin Partner: Grandma Jinn’s

Entry: Free, 250 THB ++ Gin & Tonics

Check out our experience at Tep Bar in Bangkok Unseen then come experience the taste of Thai culture in ways never imaginable before.

Gin & Tonic with Exotic Foods

Date: Friday, 3 February

Time 6.00pm – 12.00am

Venue: 80/20 Restaurant & Bar

Gin Partner: Fords Gin

Entry: Free, 280 THB Gin & Tonics

Come change your perspective on Thai food and experience a unique Gin & Tonic at 80/20.

Live Swing Jazz with DIY G&T

Date: Friday, 3 February

Time: 7.00pm – Late

Venue: Bronx Bar (Thonglor)

Gin Partner: The Botanist Gin

Entry: Free, RSVP, Gin & Tonics at a Special Price

Ready for an exciting night of live swing jazz? You’ll also get to mix up and concoct your own version of The Botanist Gin & Tonic. For reservations, please contact 020366071 or email hideyuki@bronxbkk.com.

Botanical Gin & Jazz Night

Date: Friday, 3 February

Time: 7.00pm – Late

Venue: Mikys (Silom)

Gin Partner: The Botanist Gin

Entry: Free, RSVP, Gin & Tonics at a Special Price

Make your very own rendition of The Botanist Gin & Tonic while enjoying some live swing jazz. For reservations, please email mikys@wbopus.com.

Gin, Tonics & Jazz

Date: Friday, 3 February

Time: 8.00pm – 12.00am

Venue: Track 17

Gin Partner: Sipsmith Gin

Entry: Free, Gin & Tonics at a Special Price

Head to Track 17 for a phenomenal concoction of Gin & Tonic using Sipsmith Gin and East Imperial Tonic, complemented by live jazz.

Sipsmith Gin Lunch

Date: Saturday, 4 February

Time: 1.00pm – 3.00pm

Venue: Bamboo Bar

Gin Partner: Sipsmith Gin

Entry: RSVP, 2500 THB Net

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok’s Assistant Bar Manager Jamie Rhind and Executive Chef Aurelien Poirot have teamed up to present a 3 course lunch paired with Unique Sipsmith G&T cocktails.Please RSVP to mobkk-restaurants@mohg.com.

Gin Lane Street Party

Date: Saturday, 4 February

Time: 6.00pm – Late

Venue: Quaint Bangkok

Gin Partner: Numerous

Entry: Free, 200 THB Gin & Tonics

The legendary closing party for the East Imperial’s Gin Jubilee has finally reached Bangkok.

Gin & Tonics will be going at 200 THB all evening. Join the Coconuts gang for an evening of great tunes, tasty Gin & Tonics, live graffiti and much more.

Gin & Tonic featuring FAH BEER at Sky Bar!

Date: Saturday, 4 February

Time: 8.00pm – 11.00pm

Venue: Cielo Sky bar

Gin Partner: Grandma Jinn’s

Entry: Free, 320 THB Gin & Tonics

Special Gin and tonic preparations made with Grandma Jinn’s and East Imperial Tonics. Word is that one of the most prominent up and coming bartenders in town Fah Beer will be there and she’ll be doing a guest shift especially for the Gin Jubilee.

Coconuts Bangkok is the Exclusive Media Partner for the East Imperial Gin Jubilee 2017.