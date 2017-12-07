Nakhon Sri Thammarat airport closed due to the flooded
Nakhon Sri Thammarat airport will be closed on Thursday and Friday for safety reasons because of flooding caused by heavy rain.
The airport announced the temporary closure after a runway was flooded and water damaged the power system.
Suksawat Sukwanno, director of the airport, said the turnpad of Runway No.19 was flooded and the power and air navigation systems were completely offline.
If the rain stopped, the airport may reopen on Saturday, he said.
Nakhon Sri Thammarat is one of the provinces in the southern region most affected by monsoon storms that have triggered flash floods in several districts. Source: Bangkok Post