Naked Thai man bashes cars and vaults vans on Viphawadee rampage

A Thai man was filmed running naked around a busy Bangkok road yesterday morning as he bashed cars with his bare fists and vaulted other vehicles.

He was eventually apprehended by a combination of police and public and taken to Pahonyothin police station.

He was then transferred to Sri Thanya – Bangkok’s most famous mental hospital, reported Thai Rath.

The drama started when police got reports of a man damaging cars and running naked in front of the Chatujak district offices just off Viphawadee – Rangsit road.

The man proceeded to the Lat Phrao intersection on foot where he was filmed approaching cars and jumping over vans and other vehicles.

He was eventually taken down on the hard shoulder. He was strapped to a stretcher because he was behaving violently and taken to Pahonyothin police station.

He was incoherent and unidentified.

