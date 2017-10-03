Mystery ‘unacceptable’ Missing flight MH370

Australian authorities said they deeply regret not finding missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 and the ongoing mystery is “unacceptable,” in their final report on the unsuccessful search which was published on Tuesday.

“The reasons for the loss of MH370 cannot be established with certainty until the aircraft is found,” the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said in the report. “It is almost inconceivable and certainly societally unacceptable in the modern aviation era…for a large commercial aircraft to be missing and for the world not to know with certainty what became of the aircraft and those on board.”

The disappearance of the Boeing 777 on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board, on a flight to Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur, has become one of the world’s greatest aviation mysteries. It is thought to have been diverted thousands of miles off course out over the southern Indian Ocean before crashing off the coast of Western Australia.

The ATSB report published on Tuesday detailed the unsuccessful 1,046-day hunt for the plane, above and below the surface of the Indian Ocean, and scientific analysis of satellite pictures, sea currents, and even barnacles found clinging to a piece of the plane found on Reunion Island. “The understanding of where MH370 may be located is better now than it has ever been. The underwater search has eliminated most of the high probability areas,” the ATSB said.

“We…deeply regret that we have not been able to locate the aircraft, nor those 239 souls on board that remain missing.” Source: Bangkok Post