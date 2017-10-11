Mystery swamp creature emerges from toilet in Malaysia

We see so many snake videos, but this one really gave us the creeps.

It’s a freakish swamp-type creature crawling across the bathroom floor after coming up through the toilet.

The enormous beast was found in a family’s bathroom in Alor Setar, Malaysia, last Friday evening.

It is believed to have been born in the pipe work and survived on sewage – only emerging for the first time after getting too big for the plumbing works.

Stomach-churning footage shows its head poking out of the toilet door as it surveys the surroundings.

The mystery creature had a tiny head and a short, thick body – different to a python or other breeds of snake.

Some suggested it could be a salamander, eel or even a giant leech.

Zul Hanif Anip, 25, a photographer, was at home with wife Puteri when the beast emerged.

He said: ”It was scary. It came up through the toilet. No one had been throwing away the water.

”I think the creature grew up inside the pipe works connected to the toilet hole, because I have checked and there is no entry point for it to have got inside.

”He was about two metres long with a very fat, thick body. I’m not sure if it was a snake or a kind of tidal creature or from the swamp.

”It’s head was very small and it had a short tail, which did not look like a snake.

”There was a child in the house at the time but this creature would not have eaten humans. I think it would have bitten them and left its teeth inside.

”My house is surrounded by paddy fields so it may have originated from there.”

Zul and wife Puteri put the animal into a sack and released it into a nearby river.