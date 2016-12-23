Mystery deepens as dead American’s final message to wife is leaked

Some believe Tom Kech's final message to his wife is a suicide note, whilst others disagree

Another twist to the sad story of the American Tom Kech whose body was found tied to a pier pole off Koh Larn, Pattaya, last week.

Mr Kech’s final message to his Thai wife has been leaked on Facebook following Mrs Kech’s interview by investigating officers.

Some commentators believe the message reads as a suicide note whilst others are insisting it is simply a note to explain a separation.

  • kitadech

    how could this man have committed suicide there is something fishy about this story

    • Sly

      I think its perfectly plausible that on Wednesday he it went out doing shopping with the missus, then sends her a typed note on the same day that says he’s leaving, transfers money to her account, goes out the next day and ties himself to a pylon in scuba gear and cuts his own throat. Oh, and then someone leaks the said typed note. On another note I’ll be staying staying up tonight to see if I can get a glimpse of Santa.

    • ken

      Not any more fishy than any of the other suicides in Thailand. This is the norm here as lazy incompetent Thai cops have no time for any real investigative work.