Mystery deepens as dead American’s final message to wife is leaked

Another twist to the sad story of the American Tom Kech whose body was found tied to a pier pole off Koh Larn, Pattaya, last week.

Mr Kech’s final message to his Thai wife has been leaked on Facebook following Mrs Kech’s interview by investigating officers.

Some commentators believe the message reads as a suicide note whilst others are insisting it is simply a note to explain a separation.

Original report – Foreigner found dead off Pattaya

Read – Pattaya police need help identifying dead diver

Read – Evidence found near foreigner’s body off Pattaya



Read – Mystery diver’s body identified as American tourist

Read – American diver committed suicide, authorities say