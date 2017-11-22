Music “Legend” John Legend coming to Bangkok

American musician John Legend will perform in Bangkok for the first time next year, as a part of his “Darkness and Light” world tour.

Legend will sing “All of Me” and singles from his latest album at BITEC Bangna Hall on March 23, 2018 — an overdue Thailand debut considering he married half-Thai Chrissy Teigen.

Tickets will be available Dec. 1 on Thai Ticket Major for THB2,800, THB4,500, and THB8,500, according to Asia365.

It’s not confirmed whether this will be a standing concert.

Source: Coconuts