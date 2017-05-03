Murder suspect finally caught by Thai police

A murder suspect believed to be the man responsible for shooting and killing a man on the last day of Songkran has been arrested by Thai police.

The incident took place on April 19th in which 1 man was killed and another seriously injured.

It turns out that the man believed to be responsible is actually a Thai soldier.

An arrest warrant was issued for a Mr. Kamon Theukcharoen, 21, and on May 2nd, police finally managed to arrest him at a relative’s house in Rayong, where he had been hiding ever since the incident.

The suspect was brought back to Pattaya and made to re-enact the crime for Pattaya police at the exact spot where the incident took place outside Pattaya Yanyon shop on Sukhumvit Road.

Mr. Thanet Pinyak, 35, was killed during the incident and Mr. Akkrapon Rungreuang, 36, was also hit and seriously injured, but managed to survive.

Kamon told police that he had been enjoying the last day of Songkran just like everybody else until an argument broke out. He could not remember what the argument was over as all men were drunk, but he did state that he had never seen the men before.

As the argument heated up, he pulled out his gun and proceeded to fire a warning shot into the air. Unfortunately, it only made matters worse and one of the men tried to grab the gun from him. Kamon shot the man, and immediately pointed the gun and took another shot at the friend.

The suspect then made his getaway in a Honda Civic, which police were able to track down shortly after the incident with the help of CCTV footage.

Two weeks passed by with no sign of the suspect before a tip off was made to the police regarding his whereabouts.