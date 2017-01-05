Murder in Naklua, body of gay man thrown into the sea

On the morning of January 2 the body of a Thai man was discovered on the rocks at Baan Koh Larn in Naklua, Pattaya.

The body has now been identified as that of thirty-one year old gay man Mr Kochanan Wongkrisakorn and forensic examination revealed that he had been hit on the head with a ‘hard object.’

Investigating officers are examining CCTV footage for clues and are questioning local people, including his mother, in an attempt to establish a motive for murder but, as yet, no information has been revealed.

Report shared by Pattaya One News Team