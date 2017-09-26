Mud collapses houses in Chiang Mai village.

Mud collapses houses in Chiang Mai village.

Floods and landslides destroyed 20 homes in
Chai-Prakan district of Chiang Mai on Tuesday morning.

There were no injuries, but most of the village of Ban Tham Ngob in Tambon Nong Bua was covered in mud and several sections of road were blocked by fallen trees. Officials will be keeping a close watch on hillsides in the district for the duration of the rainy season. Pairin Limcharoen, head of the province’s disaster prevention and mitigation office, blamed the damage on heavy rainfall that began at 2 am. The accumulated runoff reached the village at about 8 am. Fast-moving floodwater knocked property walls onto two homes and damaged another 20 houses, Pairin said, affecting 70 residents. They’d been given flood-relief kits.  Source: Nation News

