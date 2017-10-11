Mourning period extended till October 29th

The government yesterday extended the mourning period for King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s admiration for two days.

At the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, government assistant spokesperson Col Thaksada Sungkajan sad the cabinet has agreed to extend the mourning period for the late King Bhumibol for another two days from the earlier October 13-28 to October 13- 29, or 17 days in total.

She said during the royal cremation ceremony, the national flags are to be flown half-mast at all government offices and Thai embassies abroad.All mourning signs including black and white cloth banners are to be removed from all government offices and roads by the night of October 29.

On Oct 30, civil servants and state enterprise employees can wear normal attires after the mourning period ends. Source: Thai PBS