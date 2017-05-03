Motorway smash involving pickup and 720,000 Thai Baht

At around 7:00am on the morning of April 2nd, police and emergency services were called to the seen of a smash on the main motorway between Pattaya and Bangkok.

The incident took place just on the outskirts of Pattaya and involved a single Mitsubishi Triton pickup.

The driver of the pickup, a 74 year old man, was left with serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being rushed off to a local hospital. Before they could do that however, emergency service had to physically cut open the vehicle before the victim could be dragged out, due to the extent of the damage the vehicle had suffered.

On examining the vehicle further, police found a clack bag containing 720,000 Thai Baht in cash. The money was taken away as evidence by police.

The victim was in no state to be questioned so police will wait until he has made a full recovery before interviewing him.

They did manage to get a statement from an eye witness, who told police that he saw the pickup travelling at high speed, before eventually losing control and smashing into the wall on the side of the motorway, causing the vehicle to flip.

Emergency Services were called immediately and were quickly onto the scene.