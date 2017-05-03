Motorway smash involving pickup and 720,000 Thai Baht

At around 7:00am on the morning of April 2nd, police and emergency services were called to the seen of a smash on the main motorway between Pattaya and Bangkok.

The incident took place just on the outskirts of Pattaya and involved a single Mitsubishi Triton pickup.

The driver of the pickup, a 74 year old man, was left with serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being rushed off to a local hospital. Before they could do that however, emergency service had to physically cut open the vehicle before the victim could be dragged out, due to the extent of the damage the vehicle had suffered.

On examining the vehicle further, police found a clack bag containing 720,000 Thai Baht in cash. The money was taken away as evidence by police.

The victim was in no state to be questioned so police will wait until he has made a full recovery before interviewing him.

They did manage to get a statement from an eye witness, who told police that he saw the pickup travelling at high speed, before eventually losing control and smashing into the wall on the side of the motorway, causing the vehicle to flip.

Emergency Services were called immediately and were quickly onto the scene.

  • John

    It’s taken over a month for this incident to make it onto this site,is that because of the sizeable amount of dosh involved.
    Bet it disappeared before that poor guy even reached the hospital

  • ken

    Here is one story these Keystone Cops didn’t want to be reported as they had their eyes on that cash but good luck recovering the evidence taken by the COPS

  • popeye the sailorman

    did it happen on April the 2nd or May 2nd that is the question….whoever answers correctly receives first prize English and Geography lessons from Gumble !!! Oh and A CHANG BEER AND NIGHT OUT WITH HIS PEDO MATES

  • Ken Anderson

    720 000 bt recovered. If that is what is being reported you can rest assured the actual amount found will have been much greater.
    This man recovered from the accident scene will most likely never recover from his injuries, and will die in hospital, or ‘commit suicide’ and there will be a bunch of very happy Keystone cops.