Motorcyclist riding with his pet huskies with one on a garden chair

This was the bizarre moment a motorcyclist was spotted cruising down the road with his pet husky in his lap and another sitting behind him on a plastic garden chair.

Kitsana Kongsawat, 27, spotted the man riding his moped on a country road in Nakhon Ratchasima.

She filmed the man as the two dogs looked nervously at each other from their precarious positions.

One was sitting on the scooter’s footrest with its head in-between the man’s leg and the other was standing on a plastic garden chair that had been tied to the back of the bike.

Adding to the health and safety hazards was the rider’s rucksack which was tied uneasily next to the rear wheel with its flaps trailing in the wind.

Kitsana said: ‘’The dog’s in the VIP hot seat. It looks like he has the special chair just for him to travel comfortably.

‘’I hope he did not fall off. But they both looked like they were enjoying the ride.’’

  • ken

    How is this news, last week some idiot had his wife two kids, two dogs and a monkey on his scooter, this is par for the course with these baboon Thais, not news at all.

  • amazingthailand

    No news, Recurrent stupid moron behaviour in wasteland

  • Glockandspiel

    This guy should be charged with animal cruelty and sent to the monkey house. Not only is he playing with the lives of his dogs he is a menace and an accident waiting to happen to other road users who want to have a look.
    The rice farmers daughter who recorded the footage is currently recovering in hospital after rear-ending the car in front of her, while shooting the film.