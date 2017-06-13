“Motiveless” attack as Indian tourist and Thai girlfriend left battered in Pattaya

A news video showed the aftermath of a street attack on a 26 year old Indian tourist and his Thai girlfriend in Pattaya on Monday morning.

The couple were set upon by three or four Thai men who jumped out of a pick-up truck as they walked back in the area of the Sun City Hotel in Bang Lamung.

The couple – Deepankar Dohare who suffered a head wound and bruising and his unnamed girlfriend who was also hurt – said they had no idea what it was all about.

Deepankar was pictured with blood on his white shirt after the attack.

A security guard at the scene confirmed that the pick-up had been driven at speed onto the footpath and several men got out and attacked the couple. They then sped off into the night.

Police are checking CCTV and will re-interview the couple to see if there was in fact a reason for the attack such as an argument over a girl or some personal dispute.

But for now the couple were sticking to their story that they had done nothing to cause any trouble, reported Siamchon News.

Source: Thai Visa