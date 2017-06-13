“Motiveless” attack as Indian tourist and Thai girlfriend left battered in Pattaya

A news video showed the aftermath of a street attack on a 26 year old Indian tourist and his Thai girlfriend in Pattaya on Monday morning.

The couple were set upon by three or four Thai men who jumped out of a pick-up truck as they walked back in the area of the Sun City Hotel in Bang Lamung.

The couple – Deepankar Dohare who suffered a head wound and bruising and his unnamed girlfriend who was also hurt – said they had no idea what it was all about.

Deepankar was pictured with blood on his white shirt after the attack.

A security guard at the scene confirmed that the pick-up had been driven at speed onto the footpath and several men got out and attacked the couple. They then sped off into the night.

Police are checking CCTV and will re-interview the couple to see if there was in fact a reason for the attack such as an argument over a girl or some personal dispute.

But for now the couple were sticking to their story that they had done nothing to cause any trouble, reported Siamchon News.

Source: Thai Visa

  • ken

    Once again, Thai men are brain dead cowards and don’t need motives for any attacks especially when its multiple Thai men against one foreigner. They will never attack anyone in a one and one setting/ The idea that you would attack a man simply because he is walking down the street with a WG is incredulous to decent people but not to these brutes.

  • Mike Murphy

    Just being a foreigner in los is motive enough it seems

  • Homebrew

    As if Indians need one more reason to go out in groups to share a beach road girl. Now this.

    • ken

      This imposer is not Indian or as you said he would have been travelling in a group of no less than six and everyone would have been able to detect the aroma emanating from them miles away thereby negating that beating these hoodlums administered to him.

  • Three Lions

    A couple of days ago an Australian and now some Indians, they say variety is the spice of life it certainly is with the tourist bashers of Pattaya!