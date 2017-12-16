Mother ‘stabbed herself and two children after splitting up with husband’

A crazed mother stabbed herself and her own children in a bloodbath at their home after splitting up with her husband, police revealed.

The woman, named only ‘Miss A’, broke up her partner of almost ten years last month in Chachoengsao but was devastated he would not return home.

She became increasingly agitated and was convinced that he was seeing another woman while she was left at home caring for their children, according to relatives.

Police said the woman then sat on the sofa and stabbed a kitchen knife into her eight-year-old daughte’s head three times before cutting the child’s arms.

Her eight-month-old baby son suffered similar wounds before she stabbed herself 20 times in the chest on Wednesday evening at around 6pm.

The horrifying attack came to light when she ran screaming into the street in the Bangpakong district where she was discovered by neighbours who the alerted police.

Suaykratok is under police supervision in a critical condition in hospital along with the daughter while the baby is in a stable condition.

Her cousin Sittipong Buangam, 24, said: ‘’I was washing dishes in the backroom and heard a crying so I went to see. My young nephew was crying with a lot of bleeding. So I quickly picked him up from the couch and saw that the mother was holding the knife in her hand.

‘’I saw my cousin holding a knife lying on the ground outside. Other people in the village saw her and thought there had been a car crash.’’

The woman’s mother, 50, said her daughter had been ‘’stressed’’ by family problems and that she was angry her husband had left.

She said: ‘’Their mother was very stressed. She had family problems. She had recently broke up with her husband and was not coping well.

‘’She wanted to make things better, but she thought he might have found a new girlfriend.