Moscow presents ‘sister city’sundial symbolizing good fortune
Moscow on Wednesday presented a gift to its sister city of Bangkok – a sundial in the shape of a fire bird inspired by a well-known Russian fairy tale.
The gift was meant to reinforce two decades of cooperation between the twinned cities as well as mark the 120th anniversary of Thai-Russian diplomatic relations. Sergey Cheremin, Moscow’s head of the External Economic and International Relations Department, and Kirill Barsky, Russia’s Ambassador to Thailand, presented the gift to Wanvilai Promlakano, Bangkok’s deputy governor.
The sundial is the centrepiece of the “Moscow Corner” in Lumpini Park and forms part of the two-day event “Days of Moscow in Bangkok”. Cheremin and Wanvilai also signed an agreement on cooperation for the next three years. “Created by a Russian designer, this masterpiece is symbol of good luck,” Barsky told The Nation.
He added that Russian culture included a famous fairy tale in which fortune and happiness was represented by the firebird. “The main character’s idea in this fairy tale is how to catch the fire bird. Is it possible? It’s hot. But the firebird has feathers and if you catch a feather, you’re in luck,” Barsky said. “Made from bronze, Thais can hold, rub and hug this masterpiece for good luck and think about Moscow city and Russians,” he said, adding that the “soft power” symbolised by the gift would help strengthen political and economic relations.
The first day of the event wraps up with jazz concert by a Russian band. Nation/Anan Chantarasoot, Moscow also staged a jazz concert at the park as well as a “Culture of Moscow” photography exhibition on display at the Bangkok Art and Culture Center until December 24. “Bangkok and Moscow have been cooperating for the past two decades. The ‘Days of Bangkok in Moscow’ held on August 25 and 26 in Moscow received a warm welcome from Russians.
Now it’s our turn to host ‘Days of Moscow in Bangkok’ for strengthening our cooperation on academic conferences, cultural exchanges and environmental protections in order to develop our two cities,” Wanvilai told a press conference at Sala Bhirom Bhakdi in Lumpini Park. Source: Asia Nation