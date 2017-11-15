More monks defrocked for drug offences

Six monks at a temple in Kapong district of Phang-nga province were arrested and defrocked after police found them in possession of drugs, and of drug use.

Kapong police raided a monastery at Ban Pak Klong following a tipoff that a group of monks were using drugs.

The search at the monastery produced 89 methamphetamine pills, 0.55 grammes of “Ice’, and a number of marijuanan, equipment used for drug consumption and Kratom leaves.

All the six monks, aged 22-35 , were later defrocked and detained for further questioning.

They initially admitted to posessing and using drugs.

Police said the temple has altogether nine monks, including the abbot.

The abbot and other two monks were not involved in drugs, they said.

Source: PBS