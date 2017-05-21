Whatever next?! Monk watching sex movie on full volume filmed on tour bus

Thai netizens were wondering what the nation’s monks were going to get up to next after one of their members was filmed watching a sex movie on full volume on a tour bus.

The video ended up on Facebook and left onliner social media groups shaking their heads at what has become of Thai society.

Daily News online caught up with the poster of the clip, 19 year old Wittawat Wonghajuk who told them that he was taking a bus from Loei to Udon Thani when he heard the sound of the movie, clearly people having sex.

He thought it was a teenager watching it and made his way to say something.

But when he saw who was watching he thought better of it.

It was a monk aged about 30 – who seemed oblivious to his fellow passengers as he gawked at the movie.

Wittawat was worried that the monk might get angry – he had seen the results of monk violence recently – so he decided to film instead.

Now he hopes someone will recognize the monk who got off (the bus) before the poster alighted in Nong Bualamphu.

Source: Thai Visa