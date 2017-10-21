Monitor lizard caught on beach after tourists mistook it for a crocodile

Terrified tourists ran from the beach today after a monitor lizard was seen swimming in the sea.

Beachgoers mistook the reptile for a CROCODILE as it casually glided through the surf at around 12.30pm.

But the reptile had just wandered away from nearby woodland and was chilling out by taking a dip in the water.

Lifeguards hauled the lizard from the sea before releasing him back into the wild. But not holidaymakers including a young girl people had posed for photographs with the animal.

The Pattaya Marine Corps measured the monitor lizard and said it was about one-and-a-half metres long and weighed roughly 10kg.

Onlooker Warapol Wattana said: ‘’There was a stampede to get off the beach because people thought it was a crocodile.

‘’Lifeguards took the lizard out of the sea and then people and then people were posing with it for photographs.’’