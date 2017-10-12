Mon mega-project fraud case moved to police custody

Fraud suspect Supattha Chantharangsi, who was accused of duping hundreds of Thai companies to invest in a bogus Bt500-billion mega-project in Myanmar’s Mon state, was transferred from military detention to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) in Bangkok on Wednesday.

CSD deputy superintendent Pol Lt-Colonel Man Mayhem said investigators were gathering evidence too soon secure arrest warrants for at least seven more suspects.

Wanted by the previous court-issued arrest warrants for fraud along with already-nabbed Thai national Kosin Jina-on and elusive Myanmar man Kyaw Myint Oom, who claimed to be a Mon State royalty, Supattha was arrested on October 7.

Supattha was brought to military custody as per the National Council for Peace and Order chief’s order number 13/2559 on the suppression of wrongdoings deemed dangerous to society’s order and economy. She was passed onto CSD officers who were working with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) on this case.

CSD acting chief Pol Colonel Maitree Chimchoet said Supattha’s arrest stemmed from complaints filed with the DSI by individuals and companies. They accused her of conspiring with Kyaw Myint Oo to lure them into investing in 78 projects under the mega-project, which turned out to be bogus.

Supattha also claimed to be president of a famous charity foundation – under which members allegedly obtained uniforms similar to those worn by high-ranked police to attend charity events – as to boost her credibility, he added. Source: Nation