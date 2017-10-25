Mom’s punishment is getting praise from all over the world

One mom caught her son using his phone after bedtime, something he knew was against the rules. She grounded him. In order to end his punishment, he had to earn points.

500 whole points.

However, he could choose how to do it. His mother came up with a rather clever list containing a variety of household chores, each with a point value.

One thing is for sure, the family’s home is going to be very clean by the time the boy earns all his points. What do you think of this mother’s punishment? Source: Newner