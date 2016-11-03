Mixing It Up

Does anyone else ever get a bit bored of the bar and agogo scene? It can get a bit repetitive at times if you ask me, but don’t panic; there are alternatives to enjoy too. Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy a weekly bar crawl around Pattaya, but I also like to see what else is going on.

This weekend in particular 2 events caught my attention, both this Saturday November 5th. I won’t be attending both unfortunately but I still haven’t decided which one il be going to either.

So first up we got The Hard Rock Hotel, beach road Pattaya, celebrating their 15th year anniversary. By the sounds of things they got a pretty extensive line up of bands and live music. The event starts at 6pm until late, and tickets can be bought on the door at 1500 Baht per person, but it does include a free drink too.

The other is taking place at D Varee, Jomtien Beach. It’s a pool party guys so bring you swim stuff. They got a great line up of DJ’s and some “eye candy” ready to go. The party starts early afternoon, 3pm, and runs until late. Tickets are only 500 Baht at the door.

Both events will be packed, and will be a refreshing change from the daily grind.

Let me know where you all end up, and reviews are more than welcome.

Until next time……