A 52-year-old mother and her 21-year-old son who went missing today in a pickup truck washed away by flashfloods on a road in Thung Song district of Nakhon Si Thammarat were found dead late this morning.

Both were drowned after being trapped inside the pickup truck that was washed away by flashflood as they were trying to wade through the current.

Report shared by BangkokJack News Team