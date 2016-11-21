I was lucky enough to be invited down to Mimino Restaurant in Jomtien over the weekend. It’s owned by a friend of mine, and has recently been renovated inside, so I went down to check it out.

It’s pretty spacious inside and is spread out over 2 floors, the second floor being more of a “chill out” area for use before or after your meal.

They have a whole new menu in place, which specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine. Some of the choices on the menu I couldn’t even pronounce, but it didn’t matter because they tasted so good.

The new manager, Sako, put on a massive spread for me to taste, way more than I could manage but I tried most of them, and my missus tried the rest.

The place was really busy when we went, with a lively atmosphere inside and outside. The outdoor seating area provides a nice change of scenery, but does get booked up pretty quickly on most nights.

I was told they have karaoke on some nights too, but I politely declined the offer knowing how bad my singing is.

If you are around Jomtien it’s definitely worth a visit.