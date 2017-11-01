Military is helping a committee led by Suu Kyi

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services, said the army is helping the Central Committee for the Implementation of Stability, Peace, and Development in Rakhine State led by State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi to have success in her meeting with Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai at the parlour of Zeyathiri Villa on October 30. This is according to an announcement from the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Services. The Foreign Minister said although the two countries share a long common border, there are no major issues. There are excellent relations between the two armed forces and bilateral relations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the two countries are also good.There is also close cooperation and mutual support.

Thailand supports the stance of Myanmar government. Although there is progress in the government’s action in connection with the Rakhine issue, it needs time to solve it, the minister said.Thailand understands the complicated nature of the issue and the requirement of time, as the country had also faced a similar situation. Thailand views the issue as a matter that must be solved through short-term, mid-term and long-term programmes from a comprehensive outlook. The senior general said although it needs to measure some parts of the boundary between Myanmar and Thailand which is then 2,000 kilometers in total, neither country has a big border problem. Source: Nation