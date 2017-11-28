Meghan Markle A feminist among Britain’s royals

A feminist among Britain’s royals

London – American, mixed-race and “fiercely independent”: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s actor girlfriend, will breathe fresh air into the British royal family when she marries Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson next Spring.

Playing a lawyer in the hit television show “Suits”, the 36-year-old actress with long flowing black hair was barely known in Britain when her name appeared on newspapers’ front pages last October. The tabloids based their report of a relationship between Harry and Meghan, who lived in Toronto, Canada, on pictures showing them wearing the same tricoloured wristband. The relationship was formalised by Kensington Palace, which handles communication for Prince Harry, in November in a most unexpected way. Exasperated by the media frenzy, the palace released a statement attacking the “sexism” and “racism” Meghan Markle faced on social media. It also blasted the press for “harassing” the actress.