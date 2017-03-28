VoiceTV suspended for seven days over broadcast violations

The broadcasting regulator on Monday resolved to suspend Voice TV’s operations for seven days, citing repeated violations of the junta’s order on media restriction. The suspension starts on midnight.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) made the decision on Monday afternoon after they had received a number of reports voicing concerns over some of the content that was being broadcast.

NBTC commissioner Perapong Manakit said that Voice TV engaged in repetitive, wrongful conduct, and the three-day suspension would be put to the full NBTC meeting on Monday afternoon.

The station is said to have committed wrongful conduct in four programmes on March 15 and March 20 this year.

Last year, the same station was found to have committed 10 violations and was punished in a similar manner.

The decision was made after some groups complained about five news programmes of the station, including Overview, Inherview and Baitong Hang.

