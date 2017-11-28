Maya Bay ranked as world’s 11th-best beach
Despite the throngs of tourists often photographed on its sands, Koh Phi Phi’s Maya Bay still holds a spot on a new list of the world’s best beaches.
Though it’s far from undiscovered, the beach still landed in the 11th spot on FlightNetwork’s new World’s 50 Best Beaches list. To create the list, FlightNetwork, a Canada-based online travel agency, asked more than 600 travel industry professionals; including journalists, editors, bloggers, and agencies; for their unbiased, uncensored opinions to get an up-to-date and accurate list to help travelers plan trips for the coming year. So, if you are into powder white beaches, swaying palm trees, turquoise waters, volcanic coastlines, and Insta-worthy vistas, this list reveals the best of them from America to Oceania, Africa to South America. Though Maya Bay was the highest ranking Asian beach, El Nido in the Philippines (14th place) and Ao Nang in Krabi also made the list (45th place).
Of Maya Beach, judge Marc Matsumoto said: “Enclosed by craggy rock formations with water that sparkles in the sun, this beach is a breathtaking, one-of-a-kind experience that every traveler must explore.“ The report goes on to say that visitors will be “surrounded by unbelievably memorizing green cliffs and vividly colorful coral. No wonder this has been the setting for many films and attracts thousands of tourists every day. Travelers can experience these beautiful and exciting surroundings by taking a private boat trip, snorkeling in aquamarine waters, or stretching out on pillow-like sand while they work on their tan in the usual 10 hours of sunshine a day. With an average day at a warm 29 degrees Celsius and water that welcomes you at 27 degrees Celsius, Maya Beach in Koh Phi Phi is said to be one of the most stunning and accessible islands in the world.” Source: Coconuts Bangkok
The Top 10 included:
-
Grace Bay (Turks and Caicos)
-
Whitehaven Beach (Australia)
-
Anse Lazio (Seychelles)
-
Pink Sands Beach (Bahamas)
-
Navagio Beach (Greece)
-
Baia Dos Porcos (Brazil)
-
Playa Paraiso (Mexico)
-
Hyams Beach (Australia)
-
Hidden Beach (Mexico)
-
Trunk Bay (US Virgin Islands)