My Mate Nate detained by immigration after facing trespassing charge

In a turn of events that many think was long overdue, American expat YouTuber My Mate Nate was detained by Immigration Police on the afternoon of July 17th after he appearing at a press conference with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

Nate Bartling was prevented from leaving the venue of the press conference in Bangkok today, where it was announced that the popular internet personality was charged with railway trespassing, for filming a video in which he flattened coins using an oncoming train.

In a live report posted by PPTV, Bartling was surrounded by reporters in the parking lot after the press conference finished, but then a police officer intervened and escorted Bartling back into the building.

Minutes later, Bartling came out of the room, holding hands with his Thai fiancé. The pair was escorted into a car by an officer, who only said the expat would be taken to the Immigration Bureau. The officer refused to answer reporters’ questions.

Meanwhile, the SRT is estimating the damage to the train tracks and may demand compensation from My Mate Nate Studio, Bartling’s company. It was also announced that Bartling must make a video to promote the Thai Railway for his YouTube channel, which boasts 3.2 million followers.

“What’s important is he needs to take responsibility for his behavior and make amends to Thai society,” said SRT Deputy Director Thanongsak Pongprasert.

At the press conference, Bartling appeared tired and angry. He said he is now “afraid to leave his house” and “hears people whisper” when he goes out.

“Who in the world wants to feel afraid for their safety when they leave their house? I am a guest in this country. I don’t want to cause any problems,” Bartling said.

“I could have got a flight home, but I’m not running from the problem. I’m taking responsibility, and I’ll continue to make videos,” he said.

When asked by reporters about his residence in Thailand, he responded, “I live here legally. I am employed by a company. Like I said, I have a work visa.”

On top of the trespassing charge, police are investigating whether the foreigner should be charged for obstructing railways with objects in a manner which can cause danger to the operation of the trains.

If he is charged and found guilty, My Mate Nate could be going away for along time. The punishment is up to seven years in prison and a fine of THB14,000.

Source: coconuts

  • ken

    Any foreigner who highlights/promotes themselves in this wasteland is asking for trouble from these animals but Thais are always on the prowl seeking out new methods to scam
    foreigners. One way or the other Nate will pay some Baht to these criminals in uniforms to remain in this jungle and if he keeps talking he may end up paying with his life. People should know that life is cheap here, as cheap as breakfast at Lek hotel.

    • FI CH Kabje

      Goodbye Mr Ken
      Go home in your motherland and leave Thailand please

      • amazingthailand

        Why?

    • amazingthailand

      These cheap charly breakfasts at Lek and Apex are guests favorites

    • Guest

      And if he had lost a limb or his life shooting this amazingly intelligent video “in which he flattened coins using an oncoming train” you would be the first to shout foul play on this website.

    • Tired of reading your bullshit

      Seems like the charge is legitimate to me. Tresspassing, endangering the lives of others. Of course the farang is never at fault in your one-sided analysis. And … what do you recommend? That farangs are allowed to run wild and do whatever they like in Thailand and not have to respect the laws of the land?

  • amazingthailand

    Once again dont in vest dont work dont marry in baboon land. Only spend your money inthe adult diesneyland attractions and get back home

    • ken

      Well said and so spot on!

    • Guest

      Si tu ne te plais pas en Thailande, reste chez toi à Molenbeek Jean Pierre

      • amazingthailand

        Ok i know now you are a belgian. From schaerbeek?

        • amazingthailand

          Joseph ducon est un francophone, uiteraard niet nederlands talig vaardig

  • Sly

    It’ll cost him a bit more than a pretty penny to get out of this one and most likely he’ll be flat broke.

  • Ken Anderson

    “What’s important is he needs to take responsibility for his behavior and make amends to Thai society,”

    Well clearly this clown has amassed some finance in this wasteland, and that fact has come to the attention of someone in authority. All this statement means is that what cash he has is now going to be redistributed via corruption and extortion.

  • Thomas

    Cant stand this loudmouth punk but I watch the video in question and it appears he had a Thai male accomplice. Where is he? Maybe the same rules dont apply if there is nothing to be gained

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    This clown is nothing more then disruptive to the smooth running of Thailand I’m sure the cops have better things to do other chasing this Loud mouth know all slob hopefully they’ll make a utube of him being charged and sitting in the baboon house then later being deported out of Thailand .

  • Rok Tur!

    nothing going to happen if you put a coin on the track its been going on for years once again the commenters on here are low iq

  • Chris Snell

    another little vlogger living of his illegal patreon gains i wish they would round all these lowlifes up and deport them to there home countries some are good but a lot are not