Masseuses say Jomtien club has boosted business

The majority of masseuses on Jomtien Beach are happy they united as a club, saying it ensures better service for customers and less problems for themselves.

Last year the massage workers formed the Jomtien Beach Thai Massage Club to comply with Pattaya regulations and self-police the previously free-wheeling sector. Now on each zone on Jomtien, masseuses wear colored shirts and number to give confidence to tourists that their services are legitimate.

The club holds monthly meetings to advise members on new rules and discuss problems encountered or discovered. Standard rates of 300 baht an hour are charged and members caught overcharging, stealing from customers or using drugs are suspended or expelled.

Mai Wongin, a club board member, said that since establishment of the club, members can garner more trust from tourists. In the past, masseuses must walk around to find customers.

Now, however, tourists are the ones calling for service.

Consequently, each massager can earn more money and doesn’t have to walk long distances to find customers.

Moreover, the club has had a positive impact on its members. For example, a support fund is provided in case of illness or accident.

Source: Pattaya Mail

  • ken

    Service is legitimate? Any club formed in this wasteland is corrupt but I do partake and get a foot massage every so often and I am very happy when it ends.

  • Homebrew

    Not for me thanks. The client should choose the masseuse, instead of some random masseuse showing up for the client. That seems just sordid and dirty.
    It is normally an intimate discrete private shared physical contact encounter, but only after viewing and screening many other candidates, each with their own attributes and skills, some eagerly willing and waiting to perform the service for you. Shopping and choosing the right one is half the fun. Personal preferences and desires play a big role in the selection, as each of us are different.
    Having a random masseuse in Thailand is like eating a box of chocolates anyway, you never know if some of them will have nuts.

    Besides, some fat Russian in a speedo getting a beach rub down might turn you off of soapies forever.

  • Ken Anderson

    Are they allowed to do oil massage chackwow on the beach?