Marrying a “rich” westerner not all it’s made out to be, says BBC

By Online Admin -
27
1339

Marrying a “rich” westerner not all it’s made out to be, says BBC

A new documentary produced by the BBC exposes the ugly truths when it comes to Thai’s marrying “rich” westerners for a better life.

The BBC Thai service has produced a wide ranging documentary feature
and video that looks into the increasingly prevalent trend for westerners to marry Thai women.

In one small town in Isaan – Thailand’s north east – they found nearly
100 families in the same boat: coming to terms with what it means having a son-in-law from the west.

And they found it was not just the financial advantages for families
that this often brings – but could cause cultural difficulties and misunderstandings.

The BBC spoke to a Khon Kaen university professor who is trying to
educate rural north easterners in what to expect when their daughter “marries a farang”.

Writing on the BBC website reporter Nanchanok Wongsamut said these days it was a dream come true for many Thais to marry a foreigner.

But it was not always a bed of roses – despite the cash windfall many experience.

She spoke to many people in the town of Phu Wiang in Khon Kaen after nearly 100 families from there attended a course set up by Dr Dusadee Ayuwat.

One was typical of many – Sumet Somwang just had a regular rundown wooden house four years ago.

That was before her 36 year old daughter married a 60 year old Swiss man.

Now they have a solid cement, four bedroom home that is the envy of jealous neighbors.

The house has all the mod cons – air-conditioning throughout, hot water, Western loos, microwave, stove, washing machine…and of course the large flat screen TV.

“My son-in-law said he wanted me and my husband to be comfortable,” said Sumet, 54. “He has done everything for us including a thorough refurbishment on the house”.

She was speaking to the BBC as further improvements were being done to the fence surrounding the property.

According to the happy mother-in-law the Swiss man sends her 10 to 20,000 baht per month. This is in addition to the money he gives to their daughter aged 36.

Sumet is still working making cloth but said that neighbors were wondering why she bothered after they said her daughter had been so lucky.

“They look at us and are envious”, she said.

Dr Dusadee said that it is understandable that many people see marrying a westerner as a chance for the whole family to escape poverty – but it is not just that. Many face a lot of cultural difficulties coming to terms with having a farang in the family.

She is targeting rural communities in her work to bring more understanding.

The BBC reported that the days of being suspicious of foreigners marrying Thai women were coming to an end.

They cited the name of a woman from literature – “Bunrort” – who
famously was believed to be unhappy through marrying a foreigner.

Many used to believe that girls who married foreigners were simply no good.

This is not the case anymore, with even rural people accepting the situation, and actively encouraging it.

Dr Dusadee said there were no official statistics to show how many Thais were tying the knot with foreigners.

But she explained that in her study of 320 Thai women who did marry them, she discovered some interesting details.

Of those 320 one in three or more than 30% were previously married to Thais and had divorced or separated and often had children from that previous relationship.

So much so that these days there is even pressure from Thai parents and families to find a westerner after Thai relationships went sour.

But as Dr Dusadee’s course points out to those clamoring for their daughters to “go west” the cultural difficulties make it unlikely to be the bed of roses that many assume will be the case.

This fact she and her team try to explain in their course to bring greater understanding to the Thais.

Source: Inspire

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Ken Anderson

    You can see those two rice farmers daughters in the picture. They can not wait to get their hands on this silly old fools cash.
    I do wonder if he ended up ‘committing suicide’?

    • He definitely was a tad poorer after meeting those two! wish i knew how that guys adventures ended?

      • Guest

        Why do you care la Mongrel? You think you might feel less bitter if you d know that you weren t the only one who had been played.

        • Joe Strummer

          That is what you do La Queer, I am above that petty pathetic nonsense, you stupid gimp.

    • Bitten Coins

      Nope, he went online and whinge and cried all day about how much he hated Thais not realizing how stupid he was as an uneducated woman outsmarted him.

      • Guest

        And he has been claiming for months that he is bout to leave the “wasteland” for somewhere else when it is very unlikely to happen in the coming years cause the RFD runs the household of that spineless Pom

  • That picture sums it up, a balding middle aged s** tourist about to get fleeced, even letting the two RFD´s get a good view of him entering his pin number, this cannot have ended well!

    • Signor

      Reminds you of your life right La Mongrel?

      • I have gorgeous long flowing locks, are you jealous La Queer, you fat ugly balding pathetic lunatic and mentally deranged dotard!

      • You just cant stop stalking me La Queer, you are getting more pathetic day by day, you retarded dotard!

  • Joe Strummer

    OK brothers, let’s say NO to self-confessed pedophiles on this site once and for all – give me a vote up if you’ve blocked Charles Baht and his other IDs ‘Guest’ with the clash avatar and Rick Sanchez.

    • Guest outsmarts the brits

      Look at the moronic post from a pathetic poofter asking his girlfriends to upvote his pathetic attempt at a witty comment.

      • The Groover

        I agree with Joe Strummer – his plan already seems to have got that paedo Charles Baht riled up and angrier than usual.

        • Guest outsmarts Brits

          That wasn’t Charles that was me Poofter Drooler from Derbyshire AKA Ken

          • And you are guest Clash avatar AKA La Queer paedo like your ugly sister Charles Baht´s a Queer!

        • Charles Baht Esquire.

          i’m just merely saying what you sick sh*t poms are actually up to in those dark out of site out of mind back street cheap charlie beer bars as we have filmed and witnessed i understand you wanting to defend your pedophile buddies video evidence don’t lie

      • Charles Baht Esquire.

        seems like i stuck a chord and he’s very concerned about being exposed as a pedophile and his pommy buddies they all have been seen in back street dark seedy beer bars hitting on very underage looking beer bar girls and boyztown boys in.

        • Guest

          This pathetic Pom admits that he cannot stand anymore all the slagging we gave him and that he has nothing to answer to our posts so he invites the other dumbo poms to block us, with the typical use of “brothers” that is the trademark of a weak mind that cannot stand for himself and needs to involve other like-minded whining btches.

          • Charles Baht Esquire.

            Seems that we have hit on a English pom pedophile ring going on here i noticed he send out a cry for help of his other pedo pom organization
            beer bar buddies i just hope all this is getting through to the authorities .There’s no short supply of dumbo Poms they’ll be coming out of the woodwork now.

          • Guest

            Dunno if they are peado or ladyboys’ lovers or something else but one thing I am sure of is that they are just witless cretin Poms

      • Charles Baht Esquire.

        A sign of a Pom pedo rat cornered and exposed a last ditch effort to and regain some credibility . Your busted pedo pom and by your own admission too .

  • ken

    BBC should also produce a series that tells idiots “marrying a Thai will result in a disastrous ending that you dan be assured of. Your new bride will be unfaithful to you and her loyalties will always be to her lazy Thai BF over you.

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      The Poms have to come to Thailand because on your island of parsnip growers England you only have fat loud mouth lazy welfare pram pushing women available .

      • Guest

        There are some (few) nice looking women in England, but they prefer dark-skinned men or men speaking with a continental accent to the white trash inbred English

        • Charles Baht Esquire.

          i don’t blame the very minuscule few so called nice looking women in England where ever they may be but i’m not saying there not i’m merely saying i don’t blame them for preferring men of darker skin and men of a different faith the local natives looking at a glance there life story would read out in about 30 seconds , fat, beer gutted , sex offenders , criminal records as long your arm, useless , unemployed welfare leeches , women beaters , kid beaters , drunkards and the list goes on they are no great catch and will and have never amounted to anything in life .

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      After seeing some of you old disgusting cheap charlie beer bar loitering English with very underage looking beer bar staff sitting on your lap on the cane beer bar lounge in the dark they wouldn’t even be old enough to marry , sick sh*t pedo poms .

  • Robins

    The British Media is desperately jealous of men who manage to escape that cold foggy miserable island, it’s also dominated by feminist c*nts who love writing these silly stories.