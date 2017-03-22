Market traders’ war – woman who poured burning oil over rival accepts responsibility

A market trader who lifted up a wok of boiling oil and poured it over another woman at a market has admitted responsibility.

The incident happened on Friday at a market area behind Phra Samut Chedi boat jetty.

A seller of fried pork balls called Phannipha, 21, and another trader selling salad called Malinee had argued about the direction of a fan blowing fumes away from the wok of oil, reported Sanook.

The argument quickly escalated and a glass was thrown.

But the pork ball trader ended up in ICU where she remains after her adversary tipped the boiling oil over her head and body in a fury.

At first Malinee claimed it was an accident but at Phra Samut Chedi police she admitted a charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

Police also said that Phannipha would face a charge of assault.

How the matter will ultimately be resolved will depend on negotiations about compensation that will take place when the main victim comes out of hospital.

Source: Sanook

