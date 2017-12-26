Man suicide after shot ex-wife with .38

A shop manager at a department store in Lat Phrao area killed himself after shooting his former wife and seriously wounding her in front of a school in Muang district of Nonthaburi on Dec 25.

The incident occurred near the front gate of the school at Wat Thai Muang in Tambon Bang Kraso. Police who rushed to the scene found Pitsanu Saengkaew, 37, a shop manager of Oishi Company at a department store in Lat Phrao area, lying dead in front of the school. He was shot in the head. Found near him was a .38 revolver with three bullets remaining in the ammunition chamber. Twelve other rounds of ammunition were also found in his trouser’s pocket.

Sukanya Chandet, 32, his ex-wife, was shot twice in the abdomen and seriously injured. She was rushed to hospital and treated in an intensive care unit. Mrs Uthissa Khamdeenok, an elder sister of Pitsanu, said her brother married to Ms Sukanya for 14 years and they had two sons before they separated.

She said her brother had tried to make amends but not successful. On Dec 25, he went to the school on a motorcycle and waited to see Ms Sukanya. A schoolteacher told police that when Ms Sukanya came out, she refused to accept his plea for her to return to him. Phitsanu became angry and fired two shots at her with the revolver, seriously wounding her, before shooting himself to death. Scource: Thai PBS