Man rushed to doctors with chopstick stuck in his manhood

A man who was too shy to approach the doctor about blood in his urine got a chopstick stuck in his penis trying to identify the problem.

The man, named Chen, had rammed the seven-inch stainless-steel chopstick so far into his genitals that he couldn’t remove it, Asia Wire reported.

Apparently, the patient told doctors he believed his urethra was broken so had used the chopstick to investigate.

Scans showed the chopstick had been inserted so far it reached the man’s rectal wall, and could have killed him if it had been inserted any further.

The chopstick was successfully removed and the patient, who is from Hangzhou in China, is recovering in the hospital.

It is not known if he suffered any long term damage.

credit metro uk