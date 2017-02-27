A man has been killed after being shot at a wedding in Chon Buri.

A Banglamung villager was killed Sunday after being hit by a bullet, supposedly fired in celebration after a wedding ceremony in Chon Buri.

Thanet Inwong, 36, was killed at his house in Ban Huay Khainao after the wedding procession of the groom heading to his bride’s house had passed by.

Bullet casting were found all along the route and collected as evidence, as well as a video that got posted online, which clearly shows that shots were fired into the air.

The video went viral across all Thai social media platforms and people weren’t holding back with their opinions.

Four guns and a group of young Thai men were taken into the police station for questioning regarding the incident.

Pre-wedding pictures emerged showing the groom standing with his bride-to-be holding 2 guns, looking more like Tony Montana than a guy about to get married. The pictures were sent off with all the invitations.

Police are investigating the incident but have so far been met with denials from the bride and groom and their families, as the investigation continues.