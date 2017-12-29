Man who killed 2 childrens 1 nanny in pattaya, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

The Pattaya provincial court on Wednesday (Dec 27) handed down life imprisonment on 19-year old man for killing two children and their nanny at a house in Bang Lamung District Chon Buri, three years ago. The convict was identified as Prachak Masawaeng, 19 and the tragedy took place o,n January 11, 2014.

The Original Story:

The Pattaya provincial court on Wednesday (Dec 27) handed down life imprisonment on 19-year old man for killing two children and their nanny at a house in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, three years ago.

The convict was identified as Prachak Masawaeng, 19 and the tragedy took place on January 11, 2014. According to police account, Prachak was drinking at a food shop in front of the house of Mrs Wilaiwan Liberman in Bang Lamung district as he was waiting for his girlfriend. When his girlfriend didn’t show up after a long wait, he arbitrarily walked into Mrs Wilaiwan’s house which was unlocked and demanded the nanny, Ms Vipavee Kamsai, 19, to call his girlfriend.

But Ms Vipavee felt offended by Prachak’s intrusion into the house and rejected his demand, infuriating the man who then attacked her and tried to rape her. A seven-year old, Joseph Liberman, who was in the house at the time tried to help his nanny but found himself stabbed together with the nanny by Prachak who also strangled to death a two-year old boy, Michael.

Later on, Prachak turned himself in to the police with the father. The court initially sentenced Prachak to death for the triple murder, but commuted the sentence to life for his confession. The grandmother of the two children, Mrs Thodsa Deelum, said she would prefer the murderer to be sentenced to death. Sources: Thai PBS/Thailand news