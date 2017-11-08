Man arrested for throwing fire bombs

Man arrested for throwing firebombs
A man was arrested early on Wednesday shortly after he threw petrol bombs at three state offices in Kong district of Nakhon Ratchasima last night.
The man identified as Phaitoon Thepmong was reported to drive his chopper motorcycle to attack Kong police station, district office and a police road checkpoint using bottles of fuel. The Kong district office was damaged by fire before it was distinguished by officials and residents. The two other places were not damaged.
Upon arrest, the man admitted that he attacked the three places with firebombs made of energy drink bottles and gasoline. But he claimed he was possessed and couldn’t control himself. Police found several items used in the attack in his shoulder bag. They include energy drink bottles, lighter, mobile phone, knife, and joss sticks, cigarettes, and cash. Looking back to his criminal record showed he was a former drug convict. Police initially charged him with arson. Source: Thai PBS