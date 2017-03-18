A Thai man has been arrested for sexually assaulting not 1, but 3 motorbikes

Adding this to the list of crazy human fetishes, a man in Chonburi went around cutting open other people’s motorbikes before he masturbated into the vehicles.

Police were able to track down the auto lover, Thepsathit Sripranumat, 26, after three people reported their motorcycles being sexually assaulted.

According to one victim, a female university student, her motorcycle was raped twice — on Feb. 27 and March 13. She said the man cut a hole in the motorcycle seat before he got on top of it and…you know…did his deeds.

Saensuk Police questioned the motorcycle lover, and he admitted that he had assaulted three motorcycles because he was drunk and needed release.

He said he didn’t mean to hurt anyone, and he apologized to the victims.

Police charged Thepsathit for damaging other people’s property and obscenity, MThai reported.

As crazy as it seems, this is not the first time in Thailand that vehicles were the victims of sexual objectification. In 2015, a man was busted on video humping a Porsche.

Source: Coconuts