Male Tourists in Alleged Suicide Attempts

By Danny Boy -
48
2170

Two Tourists alleged suicide attempt in Phuket

A 52-year-old Swedish man remains in serious condition at Patong Hospital after he was alleged to have stabbed himself several times with a pair of scissors before jumping from the third floor of a hotel in Kata Sunday morning.

At around 9am on Sunday, Maj. Patiwat Yodkwan of the Karon Police received information that a man had jumped from the third floor of the Kata Green Beach Hotel in Karon.

Maj. Patiwat said, “The man, 52-year-old tourist Lennart Sundstrom from Sweden, was staying in room 301 on the third floor of the Kata Green Beach Hotel. We were told he was staying alone.

“When we went to inspect the room we found a pair of scissors covered in blood and pools of blood over the floor.

“We believe these wounds were self-inflicted as there were no signs of a struggle inside the room,” he said.

“The man is then said to have jumped from the third floor of the hotel, and when he was recovered we found many stab wounds on his body and he was covered in blood.

“The man was still alive and was taken Patong Hospital by a rescue team, The Phuket News reported.

“We will continue to investigate this case and will talk to Sundstrom when he is in better condition,” he added.

Another foreign man was spared death after allegedly hanging himself from a pedestrian bridge over the island’s busiest road in central Phuket this morning after the rope broke, sending him plunging about six meters onto Thepkrasattri Road below.

Concerned onlookers called police at about 1am after noticing the man, a Westerner aged about 40 years old, with the rope on the pedestrian bridge near the Makro store in Thalang.

Just as patrol police arrived, the man jumped off the bridge, Lt. Sunan Petchnoo of Thalang Police said. “He jumped by himself. There was no one else on the bridge,” he said.

“Our officers ran to assist but the rope and the man fell about six meters down onto the road,” he added.

The man was taken to Thalang Hospital and then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

“The man is unable to speak as his vocal chords were damaged by the rope,” Lt. Sunan said.

Hospital staff did not report any broken bones or other serious injuries.

Lt. Sunan declined to reveal any details of the man, including his age or nationality. However, Lt. Suann added that patrol police responding to the incident found a Honda PCX motorbike under the bridge which was later confirmed to have been rented by the man. Nearby was a black bag, a white shirt and a pair of shoes.

“We have already confirmed that the motorbike was rented from the Rawai area but the man’s rented accommodation is in Karon,” Lt. Sunan said.

“The owner of motorbike will come to the police station to give us more information this afternoon,” he added.

Source: The Phuket News

  • John

    The Happening 2

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    Honestly! Geeze louise , The Swedish chef from the muppets didn’t try to hard to end it all and the other Clown swinging off a bridge should have used the balcony method with boat anchor around his now long stretched turkey neck. Nothing more then attention seekers .

    • Ken

      And this is the imbecile who gets hysterical when not enough sympathy is show towards young Thai thugs who get themselves killed during their antisocial and criminal behaviour.

      • Patamnak Hill Hobo

        But your the moron that sits there all day and night long insulting Inocent hard working Thai folk and there culture and customs even though it’ts not even your country or concern you forget the meaning of guest to another country how the hell they haven’t arrested you beats all of us better still who here supports you on this site.

        • Ken Anderson

          When it comes to being a guest in Thailand, it really is the self righteous locals that need to learn something.
          They are the ones actively promoting mass tourism in their relentless pursuit of financial gain, but once their invited guests arrive here, the vast majority of Thais are incapable of granting their guests even the most basic of common courtesies such as the odd please or thank you.
          We constantly hear that we should respect Thai culture, yet most Thai’s have no respect for themselves, let alone any for tourists.
          So you see, in my eyes, respect is never something that can be demanded, it has to be deserved, and I will never pander to those who are constantly rude, aggressive and dishonest towards me. If it makes you happy, feel free to constantly keep bowing to those that are simply laughing at you and treating us all with contempt.

          • amazingthailand

            very right and the saving face culture is a big facade hiding lack of culture and basic education

          • Patamnak Hill Hobo

            At the end of the day your nothing more then poor hard done by angry old bitter nobody snotty big nose typical grubby pommy Git farang that could never make it in Thailand as it clearly shows

          • Ken

            Stop trying to suck up to the Aussies, we all know you’re a pommy yourself, living out a meagre existence in a crummy bedsit in Dublin. Bullied and rejected by the English and ridiculed by the Irish, saving all your Euros for your yearly visit to Thailand to carry out obscene acts with underage ladyboy perverts.

          • Patamnak Hill Hobo

            So this a mirror image of yourself is it you to try so hard to convince everybody of it.

          • Ken Anderson

            I no longer have a need to ”Make it” anywhere, least of all in Thailand. I have already done that very successfully in my own country, and have been enjoying the fruits of my efforts since the age of 42.
            But thanks for your concern.

          • Patamnak Hill Hobo

            You seem to defencive about it wonder why lets put some truth to the matter alll you have done us claim to be all of the above. We know and you know all you are in a habitual and convincing angry never made it old pommy liar . Making big claims about yourself in a two time loser pattaya news comment section insulting Thai people and there customs tells us all everything we need to know about you .

          • Ken

            That’s the way to do it Ken, made the money in your own country THEN move to Thailand for a long and happy retirement – good on you.

          • Jack La Motta

            Ken talking to himself, how mad is that!

    • Darius

      Being lonely is a big cause of suicides as is losing a loved one you are lucky if your life is so perfect

      • Patamnak Hill Hobo

        life has been no bed of roses maybe i have a little hard then .

        • Mark Williams

          It’s been no Pleasure Cruise for me either…..And I’ve had my share of sand kicked in my face……But all in all……I’ll never lose……I could go on & on & on & on…………………

  • Ken Anderson

    Well, looks like Phuket is getting just like Pattaya.
    I wonder if some of Pattaya’s misplaced rice farmers have relocated?

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Beat it with blaming the inocent rice farmers what have they ever done to you . Besides the two sandwiches short of a picnic halfwits the story gonna be the same .She said she only loved me , i only work cashier, she was different to the others , it wasn’t about the money blah blah freaking blah they make me wanna puke

      • Ken Anderson

        These rice farmers daughters do seem to leave a trail of destruction where ever they go.

        • soidog

          The vanity and ego of a ‘past it’ falang make him an easy mark for the acting skills of the Hyenas.

          • Jack La Motta

            Brilliant! the perfect title for Kens book of Memoirs

            ” The vanity and ego of a ‘past it’ falang “

        • Patamnak Hill Hobo

          Just because you where hard done by you blame all inocent jard working thai rice farmers.

          • Darius

            I like Uncle Bens boil in the bag rice no hsrd labour there it goes straight into the bag

          • Jack La Motta

            Uncle Bens is Genetically modified parboiled crap, btw before you get it in the bag, the rice has to be grown from seed, the seedlings replanted in the paddies, the rice grown, then harvested and stored ready for packaging, thats the hard work 😉

          • Darius

            What is hsrd about throwing some seeds into the ground then a bit later taking the stuff out and stuffing it in bags i have to walk 5 miles to my benefit office after they closed the one acròss the road from me and there are only 2 pubs along the way no free rice whiskey for me so think about the poor benefit claimant as well as rice growers

          • Jack La Motta

            hahahahaha

      • amazingthailand

        naivity strikes back

      • Darius

        Who the girls from the farms

    • Jack La Motta

      Displaced

  • ken

    Man is in the wrong P Town, if he was jumping off the balcony in Pattaya he would have been successful and no one would have cared.

    • amazingthailand

      view taley is the place to perform

      • Patamnak Hill Hobo

        There’s usually a farang each night there performing a double back flip a side twist off a balcony somewhere.

        • amazingthailand

          Thats the ones thinking after the usual changs leos regencies black andred label they go olympic

    • Chancer

      Correct , these guys , are born loosers cant even get suicide right . OMG

    • Jack La Motta

      So the 3rd Floor in Pattaya is higher than the 3rd Floor in Phuket? O_o

      • Darius

        Depends on how high they build each floor for example if a Pattaya floor was 20 feet high and a Phuket one 15 feet then yes Pattays would indeed have an higher 3rd floor

        • Jack La Motta

          The Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat calculates the heights of buildings by first allocating them to one of three categories: office buildings, residential buildings and hotels, and mixed-use buildings. The floor to floor height of an office building is 3.9 meters per story, or almost 13 feet. Residential buildings tend to have floor heights of about 3.1 meters, or 10 feet per story, and mixed-use edifices’ floor heights are about 3.5 meters, or 11.5 feet per story.

  • dumbfalangtingtong

    LOS and SEA makes people lose there spark , Some thing about the vacinity turns normal hard working men into mentally ill ,alcoholic ,suicidal maniacs .

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      They get themselfs roped in by the ole’hairy laasoo

  • amazingthailand

    he was alleged to have stabbed himself several times with a pair of scissors before jumping from the third floor. murder she wrote look for ricefarmersdaughterboyfriend

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Look it’s old angry pommy miserable guts slagging off at inocent hard working Thai rice farmers again .

  • private pile

    When you kill.yourself why go through the pain of stabbing yourself only then to have to jump to your death

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      There got Jim Rockford And detective Columbo on the case they’ll figure it out

      • private pile

        Already have it was Mr Katoy in the dining room with a 18 inch Black rubber coxk

    • Jack La Motta

      Jump first then stab yourself, less painful

      • private pile

        Unless he decides to jump off a curb this will be hard to pull off unless he glues the knife to the road facing up and has enough power and aim to jump into it then your theory will work

  • USPatriot

    Just go to the local pharmacy buy sleeping pills and pain killers.

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    This might be a blow to some they now tell me a new being passed in Thailand upon entering the Kingdom all nut cracker looking farangs must submit a physchological asessment Report and be equipped with a parachute back pack .