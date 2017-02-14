Two Tourists alleged suicide attempt in Phuket

A 52-year-old Swedish man remains in serious condition at Patong Hospital after he was alleged to have stabbed himself several times with a pair of scissors before jumping from the third floor of a hotel in Kata Sunday morning.

At around 9am on Sunday, Maj. Patiwat Yodkwan of the Karon Police received information that a man had jumped from the third floor of the Kata Green Beach Hotel in Karon.

Maj. Patiwat said, “The man, 52-year-old tourist Lennart Sundstrom from Sweden, was staying in room 301 on the third floor of the Kata Green Beach Hotel. We were told he was staying alone.

“When we went to inspect the room we found a pair of scissors covered in blood and pools of blood over the floor.

“We believe these wounds were self-inflicted as there were no signs of a struggle inside the room,” he said.

“The man is then said to have jumped from the third floor of the hotel, and when he was recovered we found many stab wounds on his body and he was covered in blood.

“The man was still alive and was taken Patong Hospital by a rescue team, The Phuket News reported.

“We will continue to investigate this case and will talk to Sundstrom when he is in better condition,” he added.

Another foreign man was spared death after allegedly hanging himself from a pedestrian bridge over the island’s busiest road in central Phuket this morning after the rope broke, sending him plunging about six meters onto Thepkrasattri Road below.

Concerned onlookers called police at about 1am after noticing the man, a Westerner aged about 40 years old, with the rope on the pedestrian bridge near the Makro store in Thalang.

Just as patrol police arrived, the man jumped off the bridge, Lt. Sunan Petchnoo of Thalang Police said. “He jumped by himself. There was no one else on the bridge,” he said.

“Our officers ran to assist but the rope and the man fell about six meters down onto the road,” he added.

The man was taken to Thalang Hospital and then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

“The man is unable to speak as his vocal chords were damaged by the rope,” Lt. Sunan said.

Hospital staff did not report any broken bones or other serious injuries.

Lt. Sunan declined to reveal any details of the man, including his age or nationality. However, Lt. Suann added that patrol police responding to the incident found a Honda PCX motorbike under the bridge which was later confirmed to have been rented by the man. Nearby was a black bag, a white shirt and a pair of shoes.

“We have already confirmed that the motorbike was rented from the Rawai area but the man’s rented accommodation is in Karon,” Lt. Sunan said.

“The owner of motorbike will come to the police station to give us more information this afternoon,” he added.

Source: The Phuket News