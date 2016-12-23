Malaysian man falls to death from Pattaya condo

A Malaysian man fell to his death from a condominium building in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung area early on Friday morning.

A security guard at View Talay 6 Pattaya Beach Condominium on Pattaya Sai Song Road in Bang Lamung district reported the fall to police about 4.30am.

The body of the man, in his mid-30s, was found on the ground in the car park of the sea-view condominium.

A Malaysian passport was found in his clothing. His name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

It was not known if the deceased man was a resident of the building. Police were investigating.

-The Bangkok Post