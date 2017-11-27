Makeover on Korean surgery show
A 21-year-old Somtam vendor, who said she had always been mocked for her “witch chin,” was the second Thai to get a total makeover on the third season of “Let Me In Thailand,” the Thai edition of a popular Korean plastic surgery TV show.
In an episode that aired yesterday, Wanida Wantakamphu, from Nonthaburi, stunned the crowd when she stepped out onstage with a new look. “When I look in the mirror, I don’t like what I see. I hate all the bully words. They say I’m a witch with a long chin,” she said on the show prior to the makeover. Wanida said now she can smile like she never did before, after going through a series of surgeries including breast augmentation, a forehead lift, eyelid surgery, and most importantly, jaw surgery to fix her face shape.
“This show gave me a new life. It gave me a new face. It made me smile like I never did before,” she said. But it was a bittersweet moment for the papaya salad seller, since her boyfriend died in a car crash just four days before she revealed her transformation on the show. “I was speechless. I didn’t believe it at first. I thought it was a prank,” she said in an interview with Workpoint about her boyfriend’s death. “He accepted me for how I used to look. I loved and miss him very much,” Wanida tearfully said.
Nevertheless, Wanida is looking forward to starting her new life in South Korea next year, since she has been selected in the Department of Labor’s three-year work program. Source: Coconuts Bangkok