Married lover of raped, murdered waitress drank poison as cops came to arrest him

The main suspect of the raped, murdered waitress Sriprap Khosin, 25, who was found half-naked and bound with her throat slashed on Tuesday in her rented room in Prachuap Khiri Khan, drank a poison cocktail today as police were on their way to arrest him at his mother-in-law’s property in Kui Buri district.

Pornchai “Khae” Kaensue, 30, who also goes by the name Jeep Pathalom, was found doubled over on the floor after drinking the toxic brew. He was taken to Sam Roi Yot Hospital where he survived but his condition was not immediately known, reported Bangkok Post.

The married Pornchai is suspected of raping and murdering his alleged lover Sriprapa, who was discovered by co-workers in her rented room nearly naked, tied up, raped, and brutalized. She was estimated to have been dead for two or three days when her co-workers went to check on her after she didn’t show up for two shifts at popular restaurant Zaap Isaan in Pran Buri.

On Sunday afternoon, neighbors saw Sriprapa return to her room on her motorcycle with a man, who later left quickly wearing a surgical mask on her motorcycle. That man is believed to be Pornchai.

When he knew the police were coming to pick him up for her murder, he downed poison. When police arrived, his wife persuaded him to surrender.

Source: Coconuts