Mae Hong Son sees lowest temperature in 16 years

Sunthorn Kanthamala, a weather forecaster at the Mae Hong Son Meteorological Office, said the previous lowest temperature in Mae Hong Son’s Mueang district was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius on November 21, 2001.

Also Friday morning, the temperature at the popular tourist destination Pang Ung saw the temperature drop to 3 degrees Celsius. Pang Ung is a lakeside village surrounded by pine forests. A lot of tourists flocked to the village on Friday morning to take photos of fog above the lake.

Since Mae Hong Son is mountainous, other parts of the province also saw low temperature on Friday morning. Sunthorn said Khun Yuam district’s temperature was recorded at 5C and Pai district at 12C. Source: Asia Nation