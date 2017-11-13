Loyal dogs lead to discovery the owner corpse.
Khao, a male Bangkaew dog, led a Thai family to discover the body of their 78-year-old aunt yesterday, by following the canine’s bark. It was suspected that the dog had guarded her body for more than two days.
Sahanat Bamrungdech, 47, discovered that his aunt Mathida, whom the family had been looking for, passed away in the garden at the back of her home in Chonburi after he heard Khao’s bark and decided to follow the voice. Prior to the sad discovery, Saharat said he came to his aunt’s home on Thursday, but she had disappeared along with her beloved dog Khao, so the family decided to file a police report. Little did he know, his aunt was at home all along. When police came to collect Mathida’s body, Khao growled at the officers to protect his owner. Since there were no signs of attack, police assumed that Mathida fainted and died of old age while collecting bananas in her garden. Her body was given to the family to carry out a funeral while Khao would be taken care of by relatives. Source: Coconuts Bangkok