Strict new rules for 2017 Loy Krathong

The 2017 Loy Krathong festival will be very different from previous years, with bans on sky lanterns and fireworks to start with.

Loy Krathong revelers have been requested by the police to refrain from playing fireworks on the night of Loy Krathong Day this coming Friday to prevent possible fires.

Pol Gen Chalermkiart Sriworakhan, the deputy national police chief, said Monday (Oct 30) that revelers could celebrate the festive event in an appropriate and safe fashion and should not play fireworks which could cause house fires.

The deputy national police chief on Monday held a video-conference with commissioners of nine provincial police bureau about their preparations to cope with the Loy Krathong celebration – the first after a yearlong mourning period for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

All the commissioners were told to ensure safety for the revelers and to prevent criminals from taking advantage of the opportunity to commit offences.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang said that the City Hall would stage Loy Krathong celebrations in different locations throughout Bangkok with the main event to take place at the foot of Rama VIII bridge and with emphasis on the conservation of traditional culture.

He disclosed that only 190 piers in the Chao Phraya River would be open to the public to float their krathongs because they are considered safe while the other piers are not safe enough.

Public parks and piers will be open to the public to float their krathongs from 5 pm until midnight.

The governor also appealed to revelers to refrain from playing fireworks, firecrackers and sky lanterns to prevent them from causing fires. Violators may face three years imprisonment and/or a fine of 60,000 baht.

Source: PBS